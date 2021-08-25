Wall Street ends higher with records for S&P 500, Nasdaq

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :US stocks marched higher on Tuesday as optimism overwhelmed fears about Covid-19, causing oil prices to rise and sending the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to new records.

At the closing bell, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was up less than 0.

1 percent at 35,366.26.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained nearly 0.2 percent to finish at 4,486.23, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.5 percent to end at 15,019.8 -- both all-time high closing levels.