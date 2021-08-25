UrduPoint.com

Wall Street Ends Higher With Records For S&P 500, Nasdaq

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 01:30 AM

Wall Street ends higher with records for S&P 500, Nasdaq

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :US stocks marched higher on Tuesday as optimism overwhelmed fears about Covid-19, causing oil prices to rise and sending the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to new records.

At the closing bell, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was up less than 0.

1 percent at 35,366.26.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained nearly 0.2 percent to finish at 4,486.23, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.5 percent to end at 15,019.8 -- both all-time high closing levels.

Related Topics

Oil Stocks Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Que ..

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Quetta

1 hour ago
 BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism ..

BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism Action Plan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

1 hour ago
 West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

1 hour ago
 UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advan ..

UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advance Political Resolution in Syr ..

1 hour ago
 EU urges US to secure Kabul airport 'as long as ne ..

EU urges US to secure Kabul airport 'as long as necessary'

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.