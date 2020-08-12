Wall Street ends in the red with Dow -0.4%

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :US stocks reversed course on Tuesday to end in the red, with all three major indices dropping and the broad S&P 500 closing lower for the first time in eight days.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.

4 percent to 27,686.91 and the S&P 500 fell 0.8 percent to 3,333.69.

The Nasdaq continued its recent slide to close with a loss of 1.7 percent to 10,782.82.

Wall Street was boosted early in the day on hopes of more virus stimulus spending but tanked with less than an hour left in the trading session.