UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Ends Lower As Tech Shares Tumble Amid Selloff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

Wall Street ends lower as tech shares tumble amid selloff

New York, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :US stocks ended lower again Friday, with tech shares tumbling in a continued selloff ahead of the holiday weekend, shrugging off data showing US unemployment falling more than expected in August.

At the closing bell, Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.6 percent to finish the week at 28,133.31, while the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.8 percent to 3,426.96, both recouping from the day's low point.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.3 percent to end at 11,313.13, adding to the losses from Thursday's 5.0 percent rout. Markets are closed Monday for Labor Day.

After a strong summer that saw US indices enjoy their best August in decades, equities tumbled on Thursday with high-flying tech shares leading the market lower as investors cashed in on the big gains.

Amazon and Facebook were among the major losers in the session, dropping close to three percent, although Apple recovered enough to close flat.

Microsoft dropped 1.4 percent even after news just before the close that the Pentagon confirmed a $10 billion contract for the JEDI cloud computing program, despite a lawsuit from Amazon alleging bias given President Donald Trump's frequent attacks on the company and founder Jeff Bezos.

Shares got little help from the key US employment report which showed the jobless rate fell to 8.4 percent, the first reading below 10 percent since the coronavirus pandemic struck, but the economy added 1.4 million jobs last month indicating a continued but slowing recovery.

Some analysts have described the stock market as divorced from economic fundamentals, with unemployment still at historically high levels even with Friday's better-than-expected data.

"The market was very extended coming into this and it was overdue for a pullback. It's normal and healthy," Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments told AFP.

"We're going see some more pullbacks (and) a steeper pullback is warranted. Stocks got ahead of themselves."The relatively better performance of financial shares Friday was evidence of a rotation in the market, Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities said.

"Today is the Friday before a long weekend," Cardillo said. "People are selling and ignoring the macro news."

Related Topics

Facebook Pentagon Company Trump Reading August Stocks Apple Market From Best Dow Jones Billion Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden Says Israel Needs Recognition But So Does 2- ..

1 hour ago

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

3 hours ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

3 hours ago

US, Australia Enhance Coordination on Long-Distanc ..

2 hours ago

WHO's Tedros Says 'Promising' COVID-19 Vaccines Wi ..

2 hours ago

Belarus vote challenger urges sanctions in UN addr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.