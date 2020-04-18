UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Ends Week On High Note, Dow Closes Up 3.0%

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 02:10 AM

Wall Street ends week on high note, Dow closes up 3.0%

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks finished sharply higher Friday, closing out a second week of gains as US officials moved forward with plans to gradually reopen the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added more than 700 points, or 3.0 percent, ending at 24,242.49.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 2.7 percent to 2,874.56, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.4 percent to 8,650.14.

Analysts pointed to a number of positive catalysts, including a report of promising research on a Gilead Sciences drug to treat coronavirus, Boeing's announcement that it will resume US commercial plane production and the release of a White House blueprint to reopen the economy.

In one of the first moves by a major US state, Texas Governor Greg Abbott approved retailers to employ a "to go" model that requires reopened stores to deliver items to customers' cars or homes.

But Abbott said Texas schools would remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist J.J. Kinahan cautioned investors not to expect the recovery to come quickly.

"Investors seem optimistic that there's light at the end of the tunnel," Kinahan said. "Investors should be cautious though, as the 'getting going' might end up being slower than expected." All three major US indices finished the week higher, shrugging off atrocious economic data, including another spike in jobless claims and a big drop in retail sales.

Boeing jumped 14.5 percent after announcing it will begin to ramp production back up at its Washington state commercial plane plants, bringing back around 27,000 workers.

Gilead surged 9.7 percent following a news report about promising research on an antiviral medication from the drugmaker being tested to treat the coronavirus.

Apple dropped 1.4 percent following a downgrade from Goldman Sachs, which predicted weak demand for iPhones due to the economic slowdown.

Related Topics

Governor Washington White House Stocks Market All From Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus outbreak in Germany &#039;under contro ..

1 hour ago

Poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 24,000 additional ..

2 hours ago

Residents of Abu Dhabi Emirate sing Emirati nation ..

2 hours ago

Canadian Gov't to Provide Additional $3Bln in Supp ..

1 hour ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.