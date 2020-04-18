UrduPoint.com
Wall Street Ends Week On High Note, Dow Finishes Up 3.0%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

Wall Street ends week on high note, Dow finishes up 3.0%

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks finished sharply higher Friday, closing out a second week of gains as US officials moved forward with plans to gradually reopen the economy.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 24,242.49, up 3.0 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 2.7 percent to 2,874.56, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.4 percent to 8,650.14.

