Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:40 AM

Wall Street ends with mild gains, Dow up 2.3%

New York, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks posted mild gains on Thursday despite new data showing initial jobless benefit claims spiked to 6.65 million last week as the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to shut nationwide.

At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.2 percent to hit 21,413.44.

The broad-based S&P 500 finished up 2.3 percent at 2,526.90 and the tech-rich Nasdaq climbed 1.7 percent to 7,487.31.

