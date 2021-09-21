UrduPoint.com

Wall Street Finishes Solidly Lower, Dow -1.8%

Tue 21st September 2021

Wall Street finishes solidly lower, Dow -1.8%

New York, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Major US stock indices finished with heavy losses on Monday, as fears of a debt crisis in China and a credit default in the United States sparked a selloff.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was 1.8 percent lower at the close to 33,970.80.

The broad-based S&P 500 lost 1.7 percent to finish at 4,357.64. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 2.2 percent to 14,713.90.

