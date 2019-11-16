Wall Street forges new records on trade optimism, Dow crosses 28,000 mark

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Hopes that a breakthrough is imminent in the US-China negotiations sent a buoyant Wall Street to fresh records on Friday, with all three major indices posting all-time highs.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed the 28,000 level for the first time, rising 0.

8 percent to 28,004.01, its seventh record since the start of the month.

The broader S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to close at 3,116.44, while the Nasdaq added 0.7, finishing at 8,540.83.