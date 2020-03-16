Wall Street futures drop sharply on Fed moves, Dow-4.5%

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street did not seem reassured by the Federal Reserve's dramatic actions Sunday to contain the economic damage from the new coronavirus pandemic, falling sharply in trading ahead of Monday's official open.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average "mini" index lost 1,000 points or 4.5 percent in futures trading.

The broad based S&P 500 mini index and tech-dominated NSADAQ each dropped more than 4.5 percent.