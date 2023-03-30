UrduPoint.com

Wall Street Journal Reporter Detained In Russia For Espionage: Agencies

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :A US reporter for The Wall Street Journal newspaper has been detained in Russia for espionage, Russian news agencies reported Thursday, citing the FSB security services.

"The FSB halted the illegal activities of US citizen Evan Gershkovich... a correspondent of the Moscow bureau of the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, accredited with the Russian foreign ministry," the FSB was quoted as saying.

He is "suspected of spying in the interests of the American government" and of collecting information "on an enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex," agencies reported.

Before joining The Wall Street Journal, 31-year-old Gershkovich worked for AFP in Moscow.

He was previously a reporter for The Moscow Times, an English-language news website.

Gershkovich speaks Russian. His parents live in the United States but are originally from the Soviet Union.

