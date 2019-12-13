UrduPoint.com
Wall Street Jumps On Report US, China Reached Trade Deal

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :US stocks got another boost on Thursday afternoon following a Bloomberg report that US and Chinese officials have struck a partial trade deal that awaits President Donald Trump's approval.

Shortly before 2000 GMT, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.8 percent at 28,125.78, approaching earlier highs of the day.

The broader S&P 500 likewise gained 0.8 percent to 3,166.21 and the Nasdaq rose 0.5 percent to 8,699.68.

