Wall Street Losses Deepen On Virus Worries, Dow -2.0%

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Wall Street losses deepen on virus worries, Dow -2.0%

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks slumped further into negative territory Friday afternoon amid mounting worries the coronavirus will significantly dent global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.0 percent at 28,284.39 around 1840 GMT.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.8 percent to 3,225.96, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.5 percent to 9,158.71.

