Wall Street opens firmly lower after Covid variant news

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Major US stock indices dropped at the open of Friday's holiday-shortened session following the announcement of a new Covid-19 variant that has prompted travel restrictions.

About five minutes into trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was down two percent at 35,072.39. The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.3 percent to 4,639.11.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.9 percent to 15,705.22.