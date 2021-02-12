UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Opens Lower Ahead Of Holiday

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:10 PM

Wall Street opens lower ahead of holiday

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :US stocks retreated from record levels early Friday, sliding into the long holiday weekend as the expected US government economic stimulus package remains in the hoped-for future.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off by 0.1 percent at 31,386.82 about 30 minutes into the trading session.

The broad-based S&P 500 was barely changed at 3,912.88, just three points below the record close set Thursday, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.2 percent to 14,000.31, also retreating from an all-time high.

There was little economic news or data to move markets.

"The markets have rebounded from the retail trading frenzy disruption a couple weeks ago, aided by signs of progress on COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, improving virus case trends in the country and elevated expectations of further fiscal relief," Schwab analysts said.

Chevron shares slid only slightly even after S&P Global Ratings downgraded the oil company's debt rating a notch to AA- due to the increased risk for the industry, including from the shift towards renewable energy.

Benchmark WTI crude ticked up early Friday after several days of declines.

Disney dropped 1.8 percent even after reporting a surge in new subscriptions for its streaming service.

Meanwhile, dating app Bumble jumped 9.7 percent a day after its trading debut, and just ahead of Valentine's Day.

US markets are closed on Monday for the Presidents' Day public holiday.

Related Topics

Company Oil Progress Stocks Market From Government Industry Dow Jones

Recent Stories

OSCE Media Freedom Office States Need for Pluralis ..

39 minutes ago

US Treasury Chief Vows Multilateral Engagement Wit ..

30 minutes ago

Canada Records 651 Cases of Coronavirus Vaccine Ad ..

39 minutes ago

Two sports establishments closed, seven fined for ..

2 hours ago

Canadian Provinces Report Upwards of 450 Cases of ..

1 hour ago

EU Sanctions Proposals Must Have Clear Legal Basis ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.