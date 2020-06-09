Wall Street rallies to close up, Nasdaq hits all-time high

Washington, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Wall Street indices powered ahead on Monday as investors bet on the economy's continued ability to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, with the Nasdaq reaching a new record close.

The tech-rich index gained 1.1 percent to finish the session at 9,924.74, more than 100 points above its previous peak in February.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.7 percent to close at 27,572.44, while the broad-based S&P 500 rose 1.2 percent to 3,232.39.