UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Sails To New Records On Hopes For A China Trade Deal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 08:20 AM

Wall Street sails to new records on hopes for a China trade deal

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Wall Street's faith in an imminent breakthrough in US-China trade talks sent stocks sailing to fresh all-time highs on Friday.

Stocks elsewhere mostly posted more modest gains, with London creeping forward despite a pledge from Britain's opposition Labour Party to nationalize parts of telecoms giant BT and offer free broadband internet.

Though truces have broken and hopes have been dashed more than once before, positive signals from the White House helped all three major Wall Street indices set new records as the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed the 28,000-mark for the first time.

"The biggest driver to new highs was about trade, positive comments coming out of DC," particularly remarks by top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow on the possible signing of a US-China trade deal, Bill Lynch of Hindsale Associates told AFP.

The two sides have made "enormous progress" on finalizing the partial deal President Donald Trump announced last month, Kudlow said late Thursday, adding to American officials' positive signals in recent days.

In Britain, meanwhile, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hit the campaign trail in the city of Lancaster in northwestern England, saying he would bring the parts of BT that deal with broadband into public ownership as part of a sweeping program of nationalizations.

- Some relief in Chile - As the overall index closed the week down 0.8 percent, BT shares dived before paring losses to 1.2 percent as dealers digested news that its broadcasting division had obtained exclusive broadcast rights to UEFA's European football matches until 2024.

Corbyn is seeking to seize the initiative from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party ahead of the December 12 election that has been dominated so far by Brexit.

Labour estimates the plan will cost some £20.3 billion (23.7 billion Euros, $26.1 billion), but some analysts were quick to pour cold water on the plans.

"With the party planning to provide free fiber-optic broadband via taxation of big tech firms, this proposal has a wide reach that would essentially wipe out the whole broadband business in the UK," said IG analyst Joshua Mahony, voicing doubt that such "radical" proposals would emerge as a likely coalition would crimp its room for policy maneuver.

Stock markets elsewhere gained ground on resurgent trade war optimism, dealers said.

"The deal is not complete, but we've made enormous progress," Kudlow told reporters in Washington, adding that the talks were "coming down to the short strokes." His comments follow a week of unease about the much-vaunted talks, after Trump dismissed Chinese claims of a plan to roll back tariffs as the negotiations progress.

Eurozone stocks were happy to take Asia's optimistic lead to trade modestly firmer in the afternoon.

In Santiago, Chile, meanwhile, stock prices rose more than six percent after political parties agreed to hold a constitutional referendum, a key demand of protesters to resolve weeks-long unrest.

Chile's peso rose against the Dollar, also boosted by the government's promise to hold a referendum to change the country's dictatorship-era constitution.

- Key figures around 2130 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.8 percent at 28,004.89 (close) New York - S&P 500: UP 0.8 percent at 3,120.46 (close) New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.7 percent at 8,540.83 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,302.94 points (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.5 percent at 13,241.75 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.7 percent at 5,939.27 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.6 percent at 3,711.61 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.7 percent at 23,303.32 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: FLAT at 26,326.66 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.6 percent at 2,891.34 (close) Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2901 from $1.2882 Euro/pound: UP at 85.67 pence from 85.57 pence Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1053 from $1.1022 Dollar/yen: UP at 108.78 Yen from 108.42 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.6 percent at $63.30 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.7 percent at $57.72

Related Topics

Election UK Football Prime Minister Internet Business Water Dollar China Washington White House Driver Trump London Santiago Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Progress Lead Lancaster New York Chile Euro Brexit December Stocks Market All From Government Top Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Dow Jones Billion Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Walk 2019 sees thousands make great strides in boo ..

8 hours ago

India, UAE enjoy strong bonds of friendship: India ..

8 hours ago

International Criminal Court approves probe Into c ..

7 hours ago

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

9 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

9 hours ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.