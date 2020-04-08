UrduPoint.com
Wall Street Stocks End Lower As Rally Fizzles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 01:50 AM

New York, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks finished lower Tuesday as a rally based in part on optimism over apparent progress in combating the coronavirus faded late in the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which was up almost 1,000 points earlier in the session, finished down 0.

1 percent at 22,653.86.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent to 2,659.41, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.3 percent to 7,887.26.

