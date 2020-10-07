Wall Street stocks plunge as Trump ends stimulus talks

New York, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks dropped Tuesday, falling abruptly after President Donald Trump ended talks on another round of stimulus spending to support the coronavirus-ravaged US economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1.3 percent to close at 27,772.76.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.4 percent to finish the session at 3,360.95, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 1.6 percent to 11,154.60.