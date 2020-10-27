UrduPoint.com
Wall Street Tumbles, Dow Ends Down 2.3%

Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:10 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :US stocks posted their worst session in weeks on Monday, driven downwards by fading hopes for US stimulus, mounting worries over the coronavirus and jitters over the November 3 elections.

The major indexes recovered from the low points of the day, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average still dropped 2.3 percent to end at 27,685.38, a loss of 650 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.9 percent to close the session at 3,400.97, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.6 percent to 11,358.94.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

