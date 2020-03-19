UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Turns Positive After Opening Down, Dow +0.5%

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 10:50 PM

Wall Street turns positive after opening down, Dow +0.5%

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street indices entered positive territory in midmorning trading on Thursday, recovering ground another negative open amid evidence of the growing economic disruption from the coronavirus.

At about 1430 GMT, the Down Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 20,005.

47, crossing the symbolic 20,000 point mark.

The recovery came after the US Federal Reserve moved to inject liquidity into money market mutual funds and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the country was ready to take on more debt to counteract the outbreak.

The tech-rich Nasdaq was up 2.6 percent at 7,171.38 and the broad-based S&P 500 had climbed by 0.8 percent to 2,417.36.

Related Topics

Money Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

1 hour ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

3 hours ago

UAE facilitates evacuation of South Korean nationa ..

3 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

4 hours ago

PTA Supporting National Efforts in Fight against C ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.