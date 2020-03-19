Wall Street turns positive after opening down, Dow +0.5%

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street indices entered positive territory in midmorning trading on Thursday, recovering ground another negative open amid evidence of the growing economic disruption from the coronavirus.

At about 1430 GMT, the Down Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 20,005.

47, crossing the symbolic 20,000 point mark.

The recovery came after the US Federal Reserve moved to inject liquidity into money market mutual funds and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the country was ready to take on more debt to counteract the outbreak.

The tech-rich Nasdaq was up 2.6 percent at 7,171.38 and the broad-based S&P 500 had climbed by 0.8 percent to 2,417.36.