Wallabies Gamble On Four Rookies In Crunch All Blacks Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:30 AM

Wallabies gamble on four rookies in crunch All Blacks Test

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Wallabies coach Dave Rennie Thursday gambled with four rookies in his squad for their must-win clash against the All Blacks this weekend, while his opposite number Ian Foster made three changes.

New Zealand are seeking an unassailable 2-0 Bledisloe Cup series lead on Saturday in Sydney after winning the second Test in Auckland and drawing the opening clash in Wellington.

Rennie dumped fullback Tom Banks in favour of veteran Dane Haylett-Petty, who is returning from injury and is renowned one of Australia's best players under the high ball.

His also named debutants Noah Lolesio at fly-half and Irae Simone at inside centre, with the experienced Matt Toomua and James O'Connor both out injured.

"It's really exciting to be able to name four more debutants in the squad this week," said Rennie, who also included uncapped forward Fraser McReight and scrum-half Tate McDermott on the bench.

"Noah and Irae have played a lot of footy together and we have no doubt they're ready to take the step up to Test rugby."The explosive Jordan Petaia will play his first Test in Australia after being preferred to Hunter Paisami at outside centre, while Allan Alaalatoa got the nod ahead of Taniela Tupou at tight-head prop.

"We know New Zealand will pose another tough challenge but we've prepared well and will be ready to go on Saturday night," added Rennie.

