UrduPoint.com

Wallabies Star Beale Charged With Alleged Sexual Assault - Report

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Wallabies star Beale charged with alleged sexual assault - report

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Wallabies playmaker Kurtley Beale was charged on Friday over an alleged sexual assault at a Sydney pub, reports said, with Rugby Australia "aware of the situation".

The veteran fullback, who returned to Australia last year after a stint with French Top 14 side Racing 92, was arrested and taken to a Sydney police station on Friday afternoon.

New South Wales Police said a man had been charged with "two counts of sexually touch another person without consent, incite another to sexually touch them without consent and sexual intercourse without consent".

He was widely reported to be Beale, who recently became a father. The alleged assault occurred in December.

"The man was refused bail to appear before Parramatta Bail Court tomorrow," police said.

Beale, 34, returned to Sydney and the NSW Waratahs to keep himself in the frame to play for Australia at a fourth World Cup this year.

Should he do so, he will join George Gregan and Adam Ashley-Cooper as only the third Australian to feature at four tournaments.

"Rugby Australia, the NSW Waratahs and Rugby Union Players Association (RUPA) are aware of the situation involving Kurtley Beale," Rugby Australia said in a brief statement after the arrest.

It said the three bodies would not make any further comment while the matter was being handled by police.

Beale has played 95 Tests and took part in a Wallabies training camp on the Gold Coast this month. Coach Dave Rennie has since been fired and replaced by former England boss Eddie Jones.

Related Topics

World Police Australia Police Station Gold Coast Sydney Man George Wales December Top Coach Court

Recent Stories

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

1 hour ago
 Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carryin ..

Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carrying out drive in harsh weather

2 hours ago
 UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustain ..

UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustainability&#039;

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretarie ..

UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretaries of Arab Ministries of Financ ..

2 hours ago
 The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will ..

The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will prove to be a milestone in the ..

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, redu ..

ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, reduce carbon intensity by 25% by ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.