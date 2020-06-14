Wallabies winger Speight joins second-tier French club Biarritz

Biarritz, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Australian international winger Henry Speight has signed a three-year deal with French second division outfit Biarritz until 2022, club president Jean-Baptiste Aldige announced Sunday.

Speight, 32, has been capped 19 times by the Wallabies, including at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, but his last appearance at international level came in 2017.

He joins Biarritz from Super Rugby franchise the Reds, having previously spent nine seasons with the Brumbies. The Fiji-born back also enjoyed a short-term deal with Irish province Ulster.