Wallaby hooker signs for Montpellier in Top 14

Montpellier, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Australian international hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa has joined Montpellier on a three-year deal, one of which is optional, the Top 14 club said on Monday.

The 25-year-old Paenga-Amosa, who has been playing for Queensland in Super Rugby, has won 14 caps for the Wallabies, most recently as a starter in the 57-22 defeat by the All Blacks in August.

The 117kg New Zealand-born hooker -- his family moved to Australia when he was four - was first linked with a move to Montpellier last December.

The former Sydney bin man, who was not a part of Australia's recent tour of Europe, is likely to get his first taste of Top 14 rugby against Castres on Saturday.

Clermont, meanwhile, will be without their Fijian centre Apisai Naqalevu for the next six weeks following an operation on his right hand last week.

Naqalevu, 32, was injured during Fiji's 38-23 loss to Wales in Cardiff on November 14.

Clermont said the centre will not be able to play again before "the beginning of 2022".