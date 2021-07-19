Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Australia wing Marika Koroibete, who was sent off in the third Test against France at the weekend, will free to play again immediately after World Rugby rescinded his red card on Monday.

The Melbourne Rebels wing was dismissed in just the fifth minute of the match for a high tackle on France captain Anthony Jelonch.

Australia held on to win 33-30 with 14 men, but there was fierce criticism of the expulsion across the rugby world. Wallabies coach Dave Rennie accused Jelonch of "milking" the challenge.

"The player Marika Koroibete admitted to technically committing an act of foul play worthy of a red card," World Rugby said in a statement.

"Having reviewed all the evidence, the committee deemed that Marika Koroibete's tackle on French loose-forward Anthony Jelonch initially made shoulder to shoulder contact at the fifth minute of the game.

"Subsequently, through the impact, any contact to the chest and neck was incidental by Koroibete. Therefore, World Rugby's Head Contact Process was not met due to mitigating factors, and the act of the foul play was secondary."The decision means Koroibete can play for the Wallabies in the first Bledisloe Cup match against New Zealand in Auckland on August 7.