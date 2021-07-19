UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wallaby Koroibete's Red Card Against France Overturned

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Wallaby Koroibete's red card against France overturned

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Australia wing Marika Koroibete, who was sent off in the third Test against France at the weekend, will free to play again immediately after World Rugby rescinded his red card on Monday.

The Melbourne Rebels wing was dismissed in just the fifth minute of the match for a high tackle on France captain Anthony Jelonch.

Australia held on to win 33-30 with 14 men, but there was fierce criticism of the expulsion across the rugby world. Wallabies coach Dave Rennie accused Jelonch of "milking" the challenge.

"The player Marika Koroibete admitted to technically committing an act of foul play worthy of a red card," World Rugby said in a statement.

"Having reviewed all the evidence, the committee deemed that Marika Koroibete's tackle on French loose-forward Anthony Jelonch initially made shoulder to shoulder contact at the fifth minute of the game.

"Subsequently, through the impact, any contact to the chest and neck was incidental by Koroibete. Therefore, World Rugby's Head Contact Process was not met due to mitigating factors, and the act of the foul play was secondary."The decision means Koroibete can play for the Wallabies in the first Bledisloe Cup match against New Zealand in Auckland on August 7.

Related Topics

World Australia France Melbourne Auckland August All Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Smart-watches are inspiring healthier life-styles ..

18 minutes ago

Emirates Mars Mission marks busy first year

41 minutes ago

Hajj sermon: Prophet (PBUH) asked people not to vi ..

47 minutes ago

US Informed China About Cyber Activity Concerns - ..

35 minutes ago

US Says Identified Over 50 Tactics Allegedly Used ..

35 minutes ago

FWMC chalks out cleanliness plan for Eidul Azha da ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.