UrduPoint.com

Walloped By Hurricane, Cuba's Tobacco Sector Struggles To Its Feet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Walloped by hurricane, Cuba's tobacco sector struggles to its feet

San Juan y Martinez, Cuba, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Cuban farmer Maritza Carpio, 62, is optimistic. Five months after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on the island nation and its vital tobacco industry, she has started drying leaves for habano cigars again.

Carpio, who inherited a 5.6-hectare farm from her parents, said she will never forget September 27, 2022, when Cuba's west coast was battered for hours on end by Ian, with gusts of up to 208 kilometers (129 miles) per hour.

The Category 3 hurricane was particularly rough on the Vuelta Abajo region -- described as Cuba's tobacco triangle.

Trees were uprooted, roofs blown off, fields flooded, and tobacco drying houses collapsed.

Carpio is rebuilding hers, "stronger and more modern" this time, she told AFP while overseeing workers installing roof panels on the wooden structure.

Drying houses, with their roofs of palm leaves or tin, allow tobacco leaves to brown gradually without losing their flexibility due to a perfect mix of temperature, humidity and airflow.

Planting is pointless if the leaves cannot be dried in optimal conditions directly after harvest.

"Once I was sure the drying house would be ready, I decided to plant," Carpio said, showing off her plants now standing a meter (3.2 feet) tall.

Rolled tobacco is one of Cuba's main exports, along with fisheries products, nickel and vaccines.

As Cuba battles its worst economic crisis in three decades, the government and state-owned company Tabacuba -- which buys 95 percent of its crops from private producers -- provided aid to farmers like Carpio in the form of donations of materials, and cheap loans.

- Replaced by corn, beans - A few kilometers from Carpio's farm, 50-year-old Rafael Perez is adding finishing touches to his own tobacco drying house despite great obstacles finding materials.

He planted 60,000 plants on his two-hectare property, and has started harvesting. But he was relatively lucky.

"Many neighbors have been unable to grow tobacco because they do not have a drying house," Perez told AFP.

The remains of destroyed tobacco houses dot the landscape.

On some farms, corn or beans have replaced tobacco. Others gave up altogether.

"I used to be proud of growing tobacco. I like what I do. It was my family's livelihood," said Bisniel Benitez, 33, who went into tobacco farming four years ago.

But Ian lifted the roof off his drying house and ruined the turbine he and other farmers used for irrigation.

A father of one, Benitez now works as a day laborer, having used the little savings he had to repair hurricane damage to his home.

"To have worked so long for something that collapsed" in a few hours "makes you want to cry," he said.

Producers say it will take eight to 10 years for the province of Pinar del Rio, which produces 65 percent of Cuban tobacco, to get back to normal.

But that is only if there is not another hurricane in a region frequently ravaged by tropical storms.

In 2021, Cuba exported cigars worth $568 million, according to the latest figures published by Habanos S.A. -- a 15 percent increase from the year before despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spain, China, Germany, France and Switzerland are the top buyers.

Next week, the 23rd edition of the Habano Festival opens in Havana after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The festival is the world's leading showcase for premium cigars.

Cuba's 2022 export figures are to be released there.

Related Topics

World Exports China France Company Germany Pinar Del Rio Havana Switzerland Cuba September Family From Government Industry Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DEWA wins Investors in People - Platinum Category ..

DEWA wins Investors in People - Platinum Category 2022

8 hours ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new techno ..

IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new technologies on defence, security in ..

9 hours ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution Requesting Info on Ukraine Ai ..

9 hours ago
 EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against ..

EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against Russia for 3rd Consecutive Da ..

9 hours ago
 Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelensky ..

Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelenskyy Amid Push for Peace Talks - ..

9 hours ago
 Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for Engla ..

Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for England

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.