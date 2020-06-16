UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Walmart Partners With Shopify To Expand E-commerce 'marketplace'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

Walmart partners with Shopify to expand e-commerce 'marketplace'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Walmart said Monday it was teaming up with e-commerce platform Shopify to expand its online marketplace in a ramped-up challenge to Amazon for third-party sellers.

The deal allows the estimated one million US businesses using Shopify's platform to sell on Walmart.com without any listing fees.

"As we launch this integration with Shopify, we are focused on US-based small and medium businesses whose assortment complements ours and have a track record of exceeding customers' expectations," said Jeff Clementz, vice president of Walmart Marketplace.

"We're excited to be able offer customers an expanded assortment while also giving small businesses access to the surging traffic on Walmart.com." The move could boost Walmart's efforts to compete with Amazon, whose own marketplace of third-party sellers makes up more than half of the sales of the e-commerce leader.

It also comes with Amazon facing antitrust scrutiny in the US and other markets over allegations that it improperly used data from third-party sellers to boost sales of its own products.

Shopify said the deal was the first time Walmart has partnered with a commerce platform allowing small to medium-sized businesses to sell through its online marketplace.

"Shopify's new Walmart channel will enable our merchants to get their products in front of these high-intent, loyal buyers from one of the world's largest retailers, helping them expand their reach and drive sales," said a statement from the Canadian-based firm.

"Starting today, Shopify merchants across the US will be able to apply to sell through Walmart.com. If approved, they'll be able to connect their Shopify store to their Walmart Seller Account, enabling them to quickly and easily sync their product catalog and create product listings on Walmart.com." Shopify said its sellers will not pay to list products on Walmart.com, giving only a referral fee after a sale.

The two firms said they expected the deal to add some 1,200 new Shopify sellers to Walmart's marketplace by the end of the year.

Walmart recently ended its separate e-commerce site Jet.com to concentrate on sales through its own brand.

"Growing our Marketplace is a strategic priority, and we are going to be smart as we grow," Clementz said.

The deal comes amid surging online sales during the pandemic by Amazon and others. Walmart said its own e-commerce sales were up 74 percent in the past quarter.

Related Topics

World Traffic Sale SITE Market Commerce From Walmart Million

Recent Stories

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 27,000 additiona ..

46 minutes ago

ADAFSA offers AED641 million to support food secur ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

3 hours ago

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.