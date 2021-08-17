UrduPoint.com

Walmart Reports Solid US Sales Growth, Lifts Forecast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Walmart lifted its full-year forecast Tuesday following another solid performance at its US stores in the second quarter even as e-commerce growth slowed compared with earlier in the pandemic.

Walmart's revenues rose 2.4 percent to $141 billion, led by a 5.2 percent jump in US comparable sales.

Profits dropped 34 percent to $4.3 billion compared with the year-ago quarter, when e-commerce sales nearly doubled. Online sales in the most recent quarter grew six percent.

