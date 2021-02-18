UrduPoint.com
Walmart Reports Strong 4Q Sales, Shares Drop On Wage Hikes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Walmart reported Thursday strong fourth-quarter sales amid the upheaval of the coronavirus pandemic, but shares fell sharply as it announced costly investments on technology and higher wages.

The retail giant reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2.1 billion from the accounting for asset sales, compared with profits of $4.

1 billion in the year-ago period. Revenues rose 7.3 percent to $152.1 billion.

Shares fell about five percent after the company announced a steep increase in capital spending.

Walmart will ramp up investments on automation and supply chain improvements and boost wages for some 425,000 US workers as it works to build on the momentum from the pandemic when it picked up new customers and grew its e-commerce operation.

