Walmart Reports Strong US Sales As It Retreats From Some Overseas Markets

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:20 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Walmart scored another round of strong earnings Tuesday as it sharpens its focus on e-commerce growth and retreats from some overseas markets with the coronavirus roiling the retail economy.

The world's biggest retailer enjoyed another quarter of lofty US sales, although the gains moderated from earlier in the pandemic when rival "non-essential" retailers were closed and shoppers boosted by US government stimulus funds.

Executives said the pandemic had hastened shifts towards "omnichannel" retail that meets the needs of consumers who want to shop at home or retrieve packages at stores after ordering them online.

Pickup is available at three-quarters of Walmart's 4,753 US stores and same-day delivery operates from about 60 percent of the stores.

Walmart has been embroiled in a battle with Amazon for market share and unveiled in September a "Walmart +" subscription plan that provides free delivery and rivals Amazon's "Prime" service.

"We're convinced that most of the behavior will persist beyond the pandemic," Chief Executive Doug McMillon said of the changes in consumer habits.

"Customers will want to be served in a variety of ways, and we're positioned to save them money, provide the variety of product choices they're looking for and deliver the experience they choose in the moment," McMillon said on a conference call with analysts.

Walmart said e-commerce sales grew 79 percent in the quarter. But the retail giant still does not break out the line item by revenue and executives indicated the venture is still not profitable on its own.

"We have made progress," said McMillon. "We got a lot of upside in front of us."

