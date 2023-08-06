Open Menu

Walsh In Line To Return For Nigeria Clash In England World Cup Boost

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Walsh in line to return for Nigeria clash in England World Cup boost

Brisbane, Australia, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Keira Walsh will be available for England in their last-16 Women's World Cup clash against Nigeria on Monday as long as she shows no adverse reaction to returning to training.

England's key midfielder was stretchered off in agony in a 1-0 group-stage win over Denmark with what was feared to have been a serious knee injury.

But scans found the Barcelona star had not been badly hurt and just over a week on she resumed training on Sunday, in a huge boost to England's World Cup hopes.

Coach Sarina Wiegman declined Sunday to disclose the exact nature of the knee injury but said: "She's doing well. She started to rehab straight after we knew what was going on.

"She was on the pitch and training today.

"Now we'll wait to see how she recovers from that training session and if she does well then she's available for tomorrow." Wiegman switched England's usual 4-3-3 formation to 3-5-2 against China because of Walsh's absence and it paid off with a handsome 6-1 win.

Whether she retains the same set-up against Randy Waldrum's Nigeria remains to be seen given the threat of Barcelona goal machine Asisat Oshoala and the dangerous Uchenna Kanu in attack.

Wiegman is especially wary of Nigeria -- who defeated co-hosts Australia 3-2 in the group phase -- on the counter-attack.

"They're quick, they're pretty physical, so those are things we really need to be aware of," she said.

Wiegman said a series of shock results at the World Cup, including early exits for Germany, Brazil and Canada, were proof that England could not afford to take lower-ranked Nigeria lightly.

England are European champions and one of the favourites to win the World Cup but Wiegman cautioned: "What we've seen in this tournament is that nothing is easy.

"The growth of the game is shown at this tournament.

"We haven't had any easy games at all and we don't expect an easy game tomorrow.

"It's going to be very competitive and we need to be at our best."

Related Topics

Attack World Australia China Canada Germany Barcelona Same Brazil Nigeria Denmark Women Sunday All From Best

Recent Stories

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

5 minutes ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

2 hours ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

18 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous