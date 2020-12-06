UrduPoint.com
Wamangituka Double Fires Stuttgart Past Bremen

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 10:20 PM

Berlin, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Congolese striker Silas Wamangituka scored twice to give Stuttgart a 2-1 away win over Werder Bremen on Sunday, in a cagey encounter between two of the Bundesliga's struggling giants.

It was a first win in six games for promoted side Stuttgart, who have nonetheless started strongly upon their return to the Bundesliga under American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo.

Matarazzo's side now sit eighth in the table, having picked up 14 points from their first 10 games.

Wamangituka gave Stuttgart the lead just after the half-hour mark, smashing the ball in from 12 yards after Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong fouled Wataru Endo in the box.

The visitors held Bremen at bay for much of the second half, and had several chances to double their lead on the counter-attack.

Wamangituka finally sealed the victory in stoppage time, walking the ball over the line after a mistake by Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka.

Davie Selke nodded in a consolation goal before the final whistle, but it was too little, too late for the home side.

Bremen have not won since the first week of October, and have now dropped to 12th after a promising start to the season.

Having avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth last season, the four-time Bundesliga winners are hoping to avoid being dragged into another fight for survival this season.

