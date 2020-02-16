UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wan-Bissaka Says United's Spanish Contingent Helping Fernandes Settle

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 09:20 PM

Wan-Bissaka says United's Spanish contingent helping Fernandes settle

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Aaron Wan-Bissaka believes Bruno Fernandes' encouraging start to his Manchester United career is partly down to the Spanish players who were already with the English giants.

Portugal midfielder Fernandes impressed on his debut during a goalless draw with Wolves a fortnight ago and is set to feature again when United face Chelsea on Monday in their first match since the Premier League's winter break.

The 25-year-old Fernandes, who arrived at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth an initial 55 million Euros (£47 million, $61 million) that could rise to 80 million euros in add-ons.

He has since got to know his new team-mates at United's training camp in Marbella, southern Spain, where the likes of David De Gea and Juan Mata have helped him adjust to life at United.

"I think he (Fernandes) has settled in right," Wan-Bissaka told United's website.

"He's got a few of the Spanish players looking after him and we're just looking forward to what he brings to the team," the English defender added.

United had a week's break after the Wolves match before manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took his squad to the Costa del Sol.

"It felt good, after the week off we had," Wan-Bissaka said of the trip to Spain. "It's good to be out in the sun and to regroup with the team.

"I think it was needed, with the amount of games we'd been playing. (It's) something that helped a lot," he explained.

United are currently six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for a Champions League position but have already beaten the London club twice this season.

They won 4-0 at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the league season in August and then defeated Frank Lampard's men 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in a League Cup tie in October.

Related Topics

London David Lisbon Marbella Stamford Spain Old Trafford Manchester United August October From Race Chelsea Premier League Million

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Mansouri, Bulgarian minister discuss str ..

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum opens Gulfood 2020

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi continues AED50 billion investment in bu ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives CEO of Naval Group

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ethiopian PM

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flying to In ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.