UrduPoint.com

Wang Yi Calls For Reversing Downward Spiral Of China-US Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Wang Yi calls for reversing downward spiral of China-US relations

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday, met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing, calling for efforts to reverse the downward spiral of China-U.S. ties.

Wang said Blinken's trip to Beijing comes at a critical point in bilateral relations, where a choice needs to be made between dialogue or confrontation, cooperation or conflict, CGTN reported on Monday.

Noting that time always moves forward and so do China-U.S. ties, Wang said turning back the wheel of history has no future, still less should bilateral ties be dismantled and rebuilt all over again.

"We must take a responsible attitude toward the people, history and the world, reverse the downward spiral of China-U.S. relations," he said, calling on the two sides to return bilateral ties to the healthy and stable track and jointly find the right way for China and the U.S. to get along in the new era.

Related Topics

World China Beijing All

Recent Stories

IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questi ..

IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questions on audio leaks

35 minutes ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to sight Zil Hajj Moon

57 minutes ago
 BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kaf ..

BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance from tod ..

1 hour ago
 PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

2 hours ago
 PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahm ..

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

3 hours ago
 Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooper ..

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.