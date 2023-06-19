Wang Yi calls for reversing downward spiral of China-US relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday, met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing, calling for efforts to reverse the downward spiral of China-U.S. ties.

Wang said Blinken's trip to Beijing comes at a critical point in bilateral relations, where a choice needs to be made between dialogue or confrontation, cooperation or conflict, CGTN reported on Monday.

Noting that time always moves forward and so do China-U.S. ties, Wang said turning back the wheel of history has no future, still less should bilateral ties be dismantled and rebuilt all over again.

"We must take a responsible attitude toward the people, history and the world, reverse the downward spiral of China-U.S. relations," he said, calling on the two sides to return bilateral ties to the healthy and stable track and jointly find the right way for China and the U.S. to get along in the new era.