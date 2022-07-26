UrduPoint.com

Wang Yi To Attend SCO Council Of Foreign Ministers Meeting In Tashkent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Wang Yi to attend SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tashkent

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the upcoming meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers in Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan, from July 28 to 29, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the foreign ministers of other SCO member states have already confirmed their readiness to attend the meeting.

Wang Yi will exchange views with his counterparts of other member states on the international and regional situation and SCO cooperation in various fields and other issues of common concern, so as to make comprehensive preparations for this year's SCO summit, Zhao said during his regular briefing.

He said that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the SCO Charter and the 15th anniversary of the signing of Treaty on Long-Term Good Neighborhood, Friendship and Cooperation between the SCO member states.

The SCO has firmly carried forward the Shanghai Spirit, continuously deepened cooperation in various fields, blazed a successful path of a new type of regional organization and made important contributions to the building of a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind.

The spokesperson said that China is willing to work with all parties to strengthen solidarity and mutual trust, deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, implement Global Development Initiatives and Global Security Initiatives, and build a closer SCO community with a shared future.

To a question about Egypt's intention to become a dialogue partner and Belarus hope to become a member of SCO respectively, he said, since its establishment, the SCO has always followed the "Shanghai Spirit" and firmly adhered to the concept of open and inclusive cooperation, which has been highly recognized by the international community.

The spokesperson said, at present, more and more countries hope to strengthen cooperation with the SCO, which fully demonstrates the increasing attractiveness and international influence of the SCO.

"We welcome countries that agree with the 'Shanghai Spirit' and the SCO's purpose and principles to join the SCO family" he added.

He informed that the SCO summit last year approved Egypt's SCO dialogue partner status.

China supports Egypt's active participation in cooperation within the SCO framework.

As an observer state, Belarus has been actively participating in the SCO cooperation in relevant fields, and has made important contributions to the healthy and stable development of the SCO. China and Belarus are comprehensive strategic partners.

China supports Belarus' application to become a member of the SCO and is willing to actively study and make a decision together with other member states, he added.

After the attendance of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, Wang Yi will pay official visits to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Exchange China Egypt Road Shanghai Tashkent Uzbekistan Belarus Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan July Shanghai Cooperation Organization Family All From

Recent Stories

Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Calls on Chairman ..

Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Calls on Chairman PTA

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Sh ..

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Shujaat, PPP reach SC

5 hours ago
 Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

5 hours ago
 Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners ..

Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners boycott SC proceedings

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.