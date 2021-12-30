UrduPoint.com

Wang Yi To Visit Maldives, Sri Lanka Upon Invitation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021 | 03:20 PM

Wang Yi to visit Maldives, Sri Lanka upon invitation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi will visit Maldives and Sri Lanka upon invitation, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian announced on Thursday.

"Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to the two South Asian countries come at the 50th anniversary of China-Maldives diplomatic relations, 65th anniversary of China-Sri Lanka diplomatic relations and the 70th anniversary of the Rubber-Rice Pact," he said while sharing more information during his regular briefing held here.

He said that China and the two countries are traditional neighbours and important partners with close high level exchanges, deep practical cooperation, broad common interests and the same or similar positions on many regional and international issues.

The Spokesperson said that faced with changing landscape and pandemic once in a century, China stands together with the two countries to overcome difficulties with effective anti-epidemic cooperation and practiced its neighbourhood diplomacy featuring amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness.

"We will work together with the two countries to build on the momentum generated by commemorative anniversaries, to deepen traditional friendship and enhance political mutual trust, strengthen solidarity against covid -19 and enhance practical cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) framework and increase coordination and cooperation on international and regional affairs.

Before his visit to the South Asian nations, Wang Yi will visit Eritrea, Kenya and the Comoros form Jan 4-7 upon invitation.

