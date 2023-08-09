Open Menu

Wang Yi To Visit Singapore, Malaysia And Cambodia

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Wang Yi to visit Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia

BEIJING, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia from August 10 to 13, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will visit at the invitation of Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zambry Abd Kadir and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, Mao added.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind and the Belt and Road Initiative, a foreign ministry spokesperson said the same day, adding that Southeast Asian countries have been at the forefront of advancing the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and they are important partners for Belt and Road cooperation.

China's relations with Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia have maintained a sound momentum of growth. China and Singapore have established an all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership.

China and Malaysia have reached common understandings on jointly building a community with a shared future. China and Cambodia are working to usher in a new era of building a high-quality, high-level and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that China hopes the visit will bolster strategic communication with the three Southeast Asian countries, put the new characterization of the China-Singapore relations into action, achieve solid progress in building a community with a shared future both with Malaysia and with Cambodia, deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and bring the bilateral relations to new heights.

China stands ready to work with the three countries to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, boost economic recovery, safeguard peace and tranquility, deepen exchanges and mutual learning and make even greater contribution to peace, stability and development of the region and beyond, the spokesperson said.

