Wang Yi urges India to take actions to stabilize bilateral relations

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs of China has urged India to take actions to stabilize bilateral relations.

Such a relationship is an important consensus between leaders of the two countries, Wang told Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of a series of ASEAN foreign ministers' meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia, CGTN reported on Saturday.

Wang said common development and prosperity between the two neighbors was a global example, calling for mutual support instead of suspicion.

China and India needed to work in the same direction to find a solution to border issues acceptable to both sides, Wang noted.

Expressing China's concerns about India's recent restrictions against Chinese companies, Wang underscored a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies.

Jaishankar said the normalization of India-China relations served the common interests of both sides, adding that India was willing to properly handle differences with an open mind and bring relations between the two countries back on the right track as soon as possible to create favorable conditions for next-stage high-level exchanges.

The two sides agreed to hold the next round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting on border issues on an early date and reached a principled consensus on launching the process of BRICS membership expansion.