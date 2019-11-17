UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wang Yu Takes Charge As New China's Ambassador To Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 10:30 AM

Wang Yu takes charge as new China's ambassador to Afghanistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Former Consulate General of China in Karachi, Wang Yu has been appointed as new Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Afghanistan.

Wang presented the copy of Letter of Credence to the General Directorate of Protocol Department, Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, according to China Economic Net.

Wang Yu, born in October 1966, has been working in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China since 1990. He once served as counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, Consul General of China in Mandalay, Burma, and Consul General of China from 2016 to 2019 in Karachi, Pakistan.

During his tenure as Consulate General of China in Karachi, the development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) saw tremendous progress.

In the jurisdiction of China's Consulate in Karachi distributes major projects under CPEC, such as Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone positioned as a regional commercial, industrial and shipping hub; energy projects including Qasim Coal-fired Power Plant, Hub Coal-fired Power Plant, Dawo Wind Power Plant, and Thar Power Plant, all of which constitute the robust resources for generating electricity to the national grid of Pakistan; and the Multan-Sukkur Motorway, connecting the surrounding regions to the economic and cultural center of Southern Punjab Province.

Former Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan, Liu Jinsong returned to China in August this year, to replace Sun Weidong as Director of the Policy Planning Department of the Foreign Ministry of China. Sun Weidong was assigned as the Chinese Ambassador to India.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Afghanistan Bangladesh Electricity Punjab Motorway China Burma Thar CPEC Mandalay Progress Hub August October 2016 2019 All From Gwadar

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 17, 2019 in Pakistan

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi

11 hours ago

UAE hosts first tripartite meeting with Cyprus and ..

11 hours ago

US Will Extend Respite for China's Huawei to Coope ..

11 hours ago

EPD holds meeting with Brick-Kiln Association

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.