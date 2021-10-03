Wang Zihai reelected Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce, Industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Wang Zihai, Director of Pakistani China Center, has been reelected as president of Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry for 2021-2012 on 30 September. He has served as president for the year 2016-2017.

The 7th annual general meeting of PCJCCI was held in which election results for the office bearers/executive committee members of the Chamber for the year 2021-2022 were announced.

The meeting was chaired by PCJCCI former President SM Naveed. Ehsan Choudhry was elected as Senior Vic-President, and Muhammad Sarfraz as Vice-President of PCJCCI, China Economic Net reported.

Members of the executive committee include Muhammad Sarfraz Butt, CEO Faraz Enterprises, Ehsan Choudhry from Cagrow, Muhammad Idress from Mumtaz Mahal Textile Processing Mills (Pvt) Limited, Col (retd) Engr M Ashraf Rana from SMT Steel Industries, Jahangir Ahmed from Shermir Global (Pvt) Limited.

SM Naveed expressed warm wishes to the new president and the executive committee members. He also appreciated the initiatives and implications of Wang for making this Chamber a more dynamic and effective organization.

Wang Zihai, in his address, acknowledged the massive positive developments undergone under the presidentship of SM Naveed.

He said he was honored to take up the post again on China's National Day and he would spare no effort to lead the chamber to make more contributions to promoting friendly economic and trade exchanges between China and Pakistan in the following tenure.

He further stated that he would strengthen exchanges between chambers, help resolve trade disputes, provide platform support amid the epidemic, promote cooperation between SEZs, and give full play to the strength of small and medium-sized enterprises between both countries.