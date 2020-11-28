UrduPoint.com
Wani Condoles Demise Of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's Uncle - Molvi Ali Muhammad Jan:

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Wani condoles demise of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's uncle - Molvi Ali Muhammad Jan:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) : Nov 28 (APP):Vice Chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of APHC chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's uncle, Molvi Ali Muhammad Jan, who passed away in Srinagar.

In a statement issued here, Altaf Hussain Wani extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give fortitude and courage to the family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

