Wani Hails Bachelet For Raising Concern Over HR Violations In IIOJK

Sun 28th February 2021 | 11:50 AM

Wani hails Bachelet for raising concern over HR violations in IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :, Feb 28 (APP):Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) Altaf Hussain Wani has welcomed the statement of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, in which she expressed concern over the human rights violations perpetrated by the India occupation authorities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the KIIR chief said that the UN High Commissioner's statement was an indictment against New Delhi's dodgy and destructive role in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said that Kashmiris continue to reel under oppression and suppression for last 73 years and since August 5th 2019."The life of common Kashmiri has become a hell as India has given unbridled powers to its over nine hundred thousand troops under draconian laws to kill, arrest and torture innocent Kashmiris with impunity", KIIR chief said adding that essential fundamental freedoms including the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly outlined in the UN charter remain largely suspended.

He urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to fulfill its duties and take concrete steps to hold India accountable for the crimes its forces have committed against Kashmiris.

He also appealed to UN High commissioner on human rights to release 3rd comprehensive report on the human rights situation of Indian occupied Kashmir and use her office to exert pressure on India to allow UN fact finding mission to occupied territory.

