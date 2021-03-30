UrduPoint.com
War Against Covid-19 'far From Won,' Says Biden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

War against Covid-19 'far from won,' says Biden

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden on Monday warned Americans the battle to beat Covid-19 was "far from won" and urged people to pay heed to virus warnings as the country stood on the brink of a possible fourth wave.

"Our work is far from over.

The war against Covid-19 is far from won," Biden said in a televised address.

"We're in a life and death race with the virus that is spreading quickly with cases rising again, new variants are spreading and sadly, some of the reckless behavior we've seen on television over the past few weeks, means that more new cases are to come," he added.

