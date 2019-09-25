UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'War Continues' Despite New Constitution Committee: Syria

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:51 AM

'War continues' despite new constitution committee: Syria

Damascus, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The creation of a UN-backed constitution-writing committee for Syria does not mean the country is ending its military operations, Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Tuesday.

The United Nations on Monday announced the long-awaited formation of the committee which will include the government and opposition, but it remained to be seen if the step could finally end the civil war.

The committee is to include 150 members -- a third picked by the regime, an equal number by the opposition, and the remaining third by the United Nations.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has hailed the committee as the first step toward finding a political settlement to the conflict, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people in more than eight years of fighting.

But Muallem insisted that the formation of the committee "does not go against the military option" or prevent the continuation of "work done on the ground".

"We are determined to free up every inch of our land," he told a pro-government tv channel Tuesday, adding that the "war will continue".

"We will accept no foreign intervention in the drawing-up of our constitution," he said.

The presence of US and Turkish military on Syrian soil also risks "hindering the work of the committee," he added.

With military backing from Russia, Assad's forces have retaken large parts of Syria from rebels and jihadists since 2015, and now control around 60 percent of the country.

Numerous rounds of UN-led peace talks have failed to end a war that has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since erupting in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests.

In recent years, a parallel negotiations track led by Russia and rebel backer Turkey has taken precedence.

The UN first backed the idea of a committee at a conference hosted by Russia in January 2018 but Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government delayed over the makeup of the body.

Experts urged caution, questioning how much the new committee is likely to achieve with Assad's grip on power appearing to get stronger and stronger with each passing month.

The constitution-writing committee is due to meet for the first time in Geneva on October 30.

Europe and the United States have tied an estimated $400 billion on construction aid to Syria on real progress being made towards a political solution.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Progress Geneva United States January October 2015 2018 TV From Government Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

3 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

2 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

3 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

3 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.