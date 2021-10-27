War epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" continues leading Chinese box office

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :War epic film "The Battle at Lake Changjin" maintained its top spot in the Chinese mainland box office on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Wednesday.

The film raked in 19.7 million Yuan (about 3.1 million U.S. Dollars) on Tuesday, with its total box office revenue over 5.

33 billion yuan.

The Chinese production was followed by "Dune," a sci-fi film adapted from a homonymic novel written by Frank Herbert, which generated nearly 10.4 million yuan on its fifth day of screening.

"Love After love," a romance drama by Hong Kong director Ann Hui and released on Friday, grabbed the third spot with a daily box office of about 5.39 million yuan on Tuesday.