War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Biden meets Ukraine ministers - President Joe Biden calls his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "butcher" who "cannot remain in power" after meeting top Ukrainian ministers for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Within minutes of his comments in Warsaw, a White House official plays down the remarks, saying Biden "was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change".

Biden compares Ukraine's resistance against Russia to the anti-Soviet "battle for freedom", but warns that the world must prepare for a "long fight ahead".

- Over 3.7 million refugees - Over 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion a month ago, the UN says.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, says 3,772,599 Ukrainians have fled the country -- an increase of 46,793 from the previous day's figure.

Around 90 percent of them are women and children. The UN estimates that another 6.5 million people are displaced in Ukraine.

- UK criticised over refugee policy - Thousands of people rally in London in solidarity with Ukraine, as the capital's mayor steps up criticism of the government's response to the refugee crisis.

"We want the people of Ukraine to know that in their darkest hour, they are not alone," Sadiq Khan tells Sky news as the demonstrators gathered.

The Labour mayor says he is "embarrassed" by the Conservative government's refugee policies. Red tape is hampering the generous response of the British people, he says.

- Missiles strikes on Lviv - At least five people are wounded in two barrages of strikes that damage infrastructure including a fuel storage facility in a rare attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Mayor Andriy Sadovy says a fuel storage facility caught fire after the first strikes, while the second round inflicted "considerable damage" to a defence facility in a residential area.

- Russia takes Chernobyl town - Russian forces take control of a town where staff working at the Chernobyl nuclear site live and briefly detain the mayor, sparking protests, Ukrainian officials say.

"I have been released. Everything is fine, as far as it is possible under occupation," Yuri Fomichev, mayor of Slavutych, tells AFP by phone, but later reports the death of three civilians.

- Ukraine forces recapture town - Ukraine says its forces recaptured the northeast town of Trostianets, near the Russian border, one of the first towns taken in the Russian invasion.

Its defence ministry publishes images showing Ukrainian soldiers and civilians among heavily damaged buildings, and what appeared to be abandoned Russian military equipment along with a sign post to the town.

- 170,000 still trapped in Mariupol - Mariupol city council posts on Telegram to say that while 140,000 civilians have been able to escape the besieged city, another 170,000 are still trapped there.

"We call on the whole civilised world to pay attention to city," the write. "Mariupol needs a complete evacuation." - S. Ossetia sends troops to help Russia - Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia has sent troops to Ukraine to "help protect Russia", its leader says.

"Our guys are going to fulfil their military duty with a proudly raised banner," the leader of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, says on Telegram.

- Kyiv curfew cancelled - The mayor of Ukraine's capital Kyiv cancels a curfew announced just hours earlier for the next day.

"New information from the military command: the Kyiv curfew will not enter into force tomorrow," mayor Vitali Klitschko announces on Telegram.

- Russian minister resurfaces - Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu reappears on television after a two-week absence from view prompted questions from journalists.

The defence ministry published a video showing Shoigu chairing a meeting on Russia's weapons budget.

No dates accompany the images on state television, but Shoigu refers to a finance ministry meeting that took place on Friday.

- Russia fuelling nuclear arms race: Zelensky - Russia's "bragging" about its nuclear weapons is fuelling a dangerous arms race, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky tells the Doha Forum.

"They are bragging that they can destroy with nuclear weapons not only a certain country but the entire planet," Zelensky says in a live video message to the forum.

Ukraine's leader calls on Qatar to increase production of natural gas to counter Russian threats to use energy as a weapon.

- Russia denies calling up reservists - Russia denies it is planning to call up reservists, denouncing what it claims are "false" summons to Russian men by Kyiv's security services.

"The Russian defence ministry is not summoning and does not plan to summon any reservists to the military commissariats," spokesman Igor Konashenkov says in a statement.

- Turkey open to Russian oligarchs -Russia's oligarchs can continue to do business in Turkey so long as they respect national and international law, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says.

Turkey has described Russia's invasion of Ukraine "unacceptable" and has offered its services as a mediator to help end the war, but has not joined the sanctions imposed by the United States and EU member states.