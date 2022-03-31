UrduPoint.com

War In Ukraine: Latest Developments

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 12:20 AM

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Talks not 'too promising': Kremlin - The Kremlin plays down hopes of a breakthrough following Tuesday's peace talks in Istanbul, saying there was nothing "too promising" from the discussions.

The remarks contrast the positive assessment of Russian's main negotiator who cited progress on the issues of Ukrainian neutrality -- a key Russian demand -- and that Russian forces would "radically" scale back their attacks around the capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernigiv.

- Northern city shelled - Authorities in Chernigiv say the area was "shelled all night" despite Russia's pledge.

AFP reporters also hear frequent explosions coming from the direction of the flashpoint Kyiv suburb of Irpin.

A Ukrainian defence ministry spokesman says there has been a "partial movement" of Russian troops away from Kyiv and Chernigiv but no "mass removal".

The Pentagon warns the redeployed troops could be preparing a "major" offensive elsewhere.

- Kyiv suburb 'half destroyed' - The mayor of Irpin says at least 200 people have been killed and more than half of the town destroyed in the fierce battle to control the western gateway to the capital.

He says that the town, which was retaken by Ukraine from Russian forces this week, is still being shelled.

- Grip on Kharkiv loosened - The Ukrainian army regains control of a section of a highway outside the second city Kharkiv, loosening the Russian grip on the metropolis.

Russian soldiers also pull out of Trostyanets, just 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the Russian border, after occupying it for a month.

- Biden, Zelensky talks - US President Joe Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky discuss "additional capabilities" to help the Ukrainian military, during a telephone call, the White House says.

- Intensify sanctions: Johnson - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Western powers should intensify sanctions on Russia until it withdraws all its soldiers from Ukraine.

He tells MPS that to lift G7 sanctions simply in return for a Russian ceasefire in Ukraine would go "straight into (Vladimir) Putin's playbook".

- War crimes warning - The United Nations human rights chief says that Russia's widespread and indiscriminate attacks in populated areas of Ukraine could amount to "war crimes".

- Red Cross warehouse hit - Russian strikes targeted a Red Cross facility in the destroyed southern port city of Mariupol, according to Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova.

A Red Cross spokeswoman says a warehouse was hit. No toll was available.

- Austria, Germany act on gas - Austria and Germany activate their emergency plans to secure gas supplies, as fears rise that Russia could cut off supplies if Western countries refuse to make payments in rubles.

Putin, however, tells Chancellor Olaf Scholz Germany could continue paying for Russian gas in Euros, the Berlin government says.

- Russia-China unity - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia and China are pursuing a "multipolar, just, democratic" world order on his first visit to Moscow's key ally since the invasion of Ukraine.

China responds that "China-Russia cooperation has no limits".

Lavrov will this week also visit India, which, like China, has avoided condemning the invasion.

- Putin misled: US - Putin has been misled by military advisors reluctant to reveal the scale of losses suffered in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a US official says.

- Four million refugees -More than four million Ukrainians have fled the country since the start of the war, the UN says.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Army United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia China Pentagon White House Visit Germany Berlin Progress Vladimir Putin Istanbul Mariupol Kharkiv Austria United Kingdom Border Gas All From Government Refugee Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can ..

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can Operate Worldwide Despite San ..

35 minutes ago
 Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine ..

Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine Trevor Reed Held in Russia

35 minutes ago
 Shelling throws doubt on Russia's de-escalation in ..

Shelling throws doubt on Russia's de-escalation in Ukraine

35 minutes ago
 Moscow Slams US Senator for Meddling in IAEA Work ..

Moscow Slams US Senator for Meddling in IAEA Work With Letter About Russia, Ukra ..

35 minutes ago
 Blinken Thanks N. Macedonia Prime Minister for Sup ..

Blinken Thanks N. Macedonia Prime Minister for Support on Ukraine - US State Dep ..

35 minutes ago
 International conference on plant protection scien ..

International conference on plant protection sciences concludes at Sindh Agricul ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.