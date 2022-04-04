War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Kyiv, Ukraine, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Outrage at Russian 'war crimes' - Global outrage at accusations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine mounts after the discovery of mass graves and "executed" civilians near Kyiv.

Britain, France, Germany, the United States, NATO and the United Nations all voice horror at the reports of civilians being murdered in Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba calls it a "deliberate massacre" while President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian forces were committing "genocide".

- Hundreds of bodies - Ukrainian prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova says 410 civilian bodies were recovered from areas around Kyiv recently retaken from Russian forces.

AFP sees at least 20 bodies, all in civilian clothing, strewn across a single street in Bucha.

- Russia denies accusations - Russia's defence ministry says "not a single local resident" in Bucha suffered violence, accusing Ukraine of bombarding its southern suburbs and falsifying images of corpses in "another production" for Western media.

- West calls for investigation - Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union all call for those responsible for the Bucha killings to be brought to justice at the international tribunal in The Hague.

- EU chief vows more sanctions - EU chief Charles Michel pledges further sanctions on Moscow as he condemns "atrocities" near Kyiv.

- Russia says full isolation 'impossible' - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says it is not possible to isolate Russia entirely, telling Russian state television: the world is "much larger than Europe".

- Ukraine says Russia hit hospital - The governor of the east Ukrainian town of Rubizhne says one person was killed and three others were injured when Russian forces targeted a local hospital.

Another local governor says one person died and 14 were injured after a Russian strike on the south Ukraine city of Mykolaiv.

Sunday morning, air strikes rocked Ukraine's strategic Black Sea port Odessa.

- NATO says Russia repositioning troops - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg cautions that Russia's claim to be pulling troops away from Kyiv is "not a withdrawal" but Russia repositioning its troops.

- Human Rights Watch report - Human Rights Watch says Russian troops may have committed possible war crimes against civilians in occupied areas of Chernigiv, Kharkiv and Kyiv, including rape and summary execution.

- Ukraine says mayors held by Russians - Ukraine's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk says 11 local community leaders in the Kyiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Donetsk regions are "in captivity".

- UN official arrives in Moscow - Top UN humanitarian envoy Martin Griffiths arrives in Moscow on Sunday before an expected visit to Kyiv to seek a halt to the fighting.

- Too soon for peace summit - Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky says it is too early for a top-level meeting between Zelensky and Putin on ending the conflict.

He says Kyiv has become "more realistic" in its approach to issues related to the neutral and non-nuclear status of Ukraine but a draft agreement for submission to a summit meeting is not ready.

- Pope calls war 'sacrilegious' -Pope Francis makes a plea in Malta for refugees fleeing the "sacrilegious war" in "tormented Ukraine" to be welcomed.

The number of refugees has reached nearly 4.2 million, the United Nations says.