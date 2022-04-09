UrduPoint.com

War In Ukraine: Latest Developments

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Kyiv, Ukraine, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - 50 killed at train station - At least 50 people are killed, including five children, in a rocket attack on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk that is being used for civilian evacuations, according to Donestsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky describes Russia as an "evil with no limits" after the attack.

US President Joe Biden accuses Russia of being behind the attack, deeming the incident a "horrific atrocity,", while French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian deems it a "crime against humanity".

Russia's defence ministry accuses Kyiv of carrying out the attack, saying in a statement it wanted to use fleeing residents "as a 'human shield' to defend the positions of Ukraine's Armed Forces".

