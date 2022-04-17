UrduPoint.com

War In Ukraine: Latest Developments

Published April 17, 2022

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Mariupol still standing - Ukraine's prime minister says the strategic port city of Mariupol "has not fallen," adding the encircled forces defending the city from Russian attack will "fight to the end." Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told ABC's "This Week" that "the city still has not fallen. There's still our military forces, our soldiers. So they will fight to the end." - 'Inhuman' situation in Mariupol - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the situation in the eastern city of Mariupol is "inhuman", warning the "elimination" of the last Ukrainian troops defending would end peace talks with Russia.

"Russia is deliberately trying to destroy everyone who is there," he says in a video address as a Russian ultimatum to surrender expires.

- Civilian evacuation paused - Ukraine says it is pausing the evacuation of civilians from the war-scarred east of the country for a day because of a failure to agree terms with Russian forces.

"As of this morning, April 17, we have not been able to agree with the occupiers on a ceasefire on the evacuation routes.

That is why, unfortunately, we are not opening humanitarian corridors today," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk stated.

- Military plant hit: Russia - Russia's defence ministry says it has struck a military plant outside Kyiv, as Moscow intensifies its attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

"During the night, high-precision, air-launched missiles destroyed an ammunitions factory near the settlement of Brovary, Kyiv region," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

- Five killed in Kharkiv -A series of strikes in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv in the north east of the war-scarred country has left at least five dead and 13 injured, a regional health official told AFP.

Maksym Khaustov, the head of the Kharkiv region's health department confirmed the deaths following a series of strikes that AFP journalists on the scene said had ignited fires throughout the city and tore roofs from buildings hit in the attacks

